Indy 13-year-old recovering after being hit while crossing the street, mother advocating for safer streets

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is joining forces with a pedestrian safety organization sounding the alarm for safer roads after her daughter was hit while crossing the street.

“She is hope. She brings hope,” Ashley Thomas said.

Looking at 13-year-old Hope Thomas it’s easy to tell basketball is her passion.

“This is the same little girl who’s been on the road to the WNBA,” Thomas said.

But those dreams have taken a brief pause.

“She was hit by a vehicle walking to her bus,” Thomas told WRTV.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE | 13-year-old struck while walking to school bus

12-year-old struck while walking to school bus

The incident occurred on June 26 at the intersection of Washington Street and Kitley Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis. Police say the driver stayed on the scene. No charges have been filed.

“Watching my baby girl lay there on the stretcher. I know good and well that she didn’t have to make it,” Thomas said.

But she did, multiple surgeries later.

Now, Thomas joins the many others around Indianapolis who are calling for a change.

“What is the price that you are willing to pay to try and get to your destination and who are you willing to sacrifice in order to do it," Thomas said.

Eric Holt founded Indy Pedestrian Safety Crisis, an organization that advocates for safer roads.

“Right now, we have a dozen out,” Holt said.

Holt is talking about banners that are hung at intersections around Indianapolis. The first one is placed at the very intersection Hope was hit.

“When I see that, I am like zero. The only acceptable answer should be zero,” Thomas said.