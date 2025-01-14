Indy Parks opens overnight warming center as Central Indiana sees frigid temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks announced an overnight warming center will be open through Thursday to help those in need as cold temperatures persist.

Washington Park, located at 3130 East 30th Street, will be open with extended hours from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. Wednesday. It will also be open Wednesday night into Thursday.

No sign-in or check-in is required to utilize the warming center.

Additionally, all Indy Parks Family Centers will remain open as warming centers during regular business hours.

Indy Park listed the following parks as warming centers:



Broad Ripple Park Family Center

Brookside Park Family Center

Christian Park Family Center

Eagle Creek Park Family Center

Ellenberger Park Family Center

Frederick Douglass Park Family Center

Garfield Park Arts Center

Garfield Park Conservatory

Indianapolis World Sports Park

Krannert Park Family Center

Municipal Gardens Family Center

Perry Park Family Center

Pride Park Family Center

Rhodius Park Family Center

Riverside Park Family Center

Stanley Strade Park (formerly known as Bethel Park)

Thatcher Park Family Center

Washington Park Family Center

Watkins Park Family Center

Windsor Village Park Family Center

Residents can call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622 or 211 to connect with resources.

For more information on the warming centers, including hours and addresses, click here.

