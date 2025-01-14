Indy Parks opens overnight warming center as Central Indiana sees frigid temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks announced an overnight warming center will be open through Thursday to help those in need as cold temperatures persist.
Washington Park, located at 3130 East 30th Street, will be open with extended hours from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. Wednesday. It will also be open Wednesday night into Thursday.
No sign-in or check-in is required to utilize the warming center.
Additionally, all Indy Parks Family Centers will remain open as warming centers during regular business hours.
Indy Park listed the following parks as warming centers:
- Broad Ripple Park Family Center
- Brookside Park Family Center
- Christian Park Family Center
- Eagle Creek Park Family Center
- Ellenberger Park Family Center
- Frederick Douglass Park Family Center
- Garfield Park Arts Center
- Garfield Park Conservatory
- Indianapolis World Sports Park
- Krannert Park Family Center
- Municipal Gardens Family Center
- Perry Park Family Center
- Pride Park Family Center
- Rhodius Park Family Center
- Riverside Park Family Center
- Stanley Strade Park (formerly known as Bethel Park)
- Thatcher Park Family Center
- Washington Park Family Center
- Watkins Park Family Center
- Windsor Village Park Family Center
Residents can call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622 or 211 to connect with resources.
For more information on the warming centers, including hours and addresses, click here.