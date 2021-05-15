Ingalls man killed in motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY — A 78-year-old man died Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Hancock County, police said.

The crash occurred at 11 a.m. in the 10300 block of North State Road 9 between Pendleton and Fortville about a half-mile south of the Hancock-Madison county line, according to a news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department.

William Davis, of Ingalls, was riding a 2007 Honda motorcycle southbound on State Road 9 when he left the roadway for an unknown reason. He was not wearing a helmet.

An off-duty firefighter witnessed the crash and stopped to provide first aid. Medics transported Davis by helicopter to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis where he was pronounced deceased.

Police do not believe speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

State Road 9 was closed while officers from the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team investigated.