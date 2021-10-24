Watch
ISP: One dead after four vehicle crash on I-70 near Plainfield, westbound lanes closed

Posted at 11:03 AM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 12:05:47-04

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said two people died in this crash. State Police tell WRTV there was a miscommunication at the scene and there is only one confirmed fatality at this time.

Ind. — Indiana State Police say one person has died and another was seriously injured after a crash on I-70 Sunday morning near Plainfield. Plainfield authorities say a third person was transported from the scene for evaluation.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-70 near Old State Road 267. All westbound lanes are closed at this time and traffic is being diverted on the eastbound lanes.

Plainfield Police say the westbound lanes will be closed for several hours.

Troopers say two semis and two passenger cars were involved.

