IU Bloomington Police detain suspect after reports of "armed subject" near campus

UPDATE: At 10:20 p.m., IUPD said the suspect was detained and that there is no threat to the campus. Those in the area can resume normal operations.

It is unknown at this time whether any kind of weapon was found on the person.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University Police are asking people to take shelter and locked doors after reports of an armed suspect with a large object.

The first alert was issued through IU Emergency Management just before 10 p.m.

Police are currently searching the area of 3rd St. & Faculty Ave. That's near Myers Hall and some Greek Life organizations.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a dark hoodie.