IU student dies after falling from apartment balcony in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — An Indiana University student died Friday after he fell from a fourth-floor balcony at the Urban Station Apartments, police said.

Officers with the Bloomington Police Department were called to the scene at 5:42 p.m. Friday. Police found the man lying on the sidewalk with significant injuries in the 400 block of South Washington Street, according to Captain Ryan Pedigo.

Two women who were with the man told police he had been on the balcony at their apartment. One of the women said she was talking with the man when he suddenly fell over the railing, Pedigo said.

The man, who has not been identified, was a 20-year-old IU student from Illinois. Medics transported him by ambulance to IU Health Bloomington, where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing and police are checking nearby surveillance cameras to see if footage can be found.