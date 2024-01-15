Jackson County woman rescued in flood waters by off-duty deputy

INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty Jackson County deputy is being considered a hero today after responding to a water rescue over the weekend.

Jackson County deputy Mark Holt heard a call for a woman stuck in flood waters in the 9000 block east of County Road 50 N.

Holt jumped into action after hearing the dispatch, despite being off-duty. Holt located Jennifer Colvin of North Vernon inside a 2019 Honda CRV with water up to her neck.

The deputy then sprung into action and ran into the water, according to the office.

Holt and Colvin were both transported to a local hospital for treatment.

"Deputy Holt's quick response kept this incident from being a lot worse," said Sheriff Rick Meyer.