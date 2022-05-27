Jif provides recall reimbursement

INDIANAPOLIS — The Jif Company has released a form for customers to fill out to get reimbursed for their recalled peanut butter.

Jif peanut butter products had been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

Recalled Jif products were distributed nationwide, in stores and other outlets. The recalled products contain lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. These codes can be found alongside the best-if-used-by date on the product.

Since the recall was announced, Jif has received many calls. The company has created a Recall Contact Form in order to reimburse its customers.

To fill out the Recall Contact Form, click here. For more information about Jif's recall, visit their website.