Johnson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 15-year-old Greenwood boy

GREENWOOD — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Greenwood teen last seen Saturday at 4 p.m.

John Earl Blanford, 15, was reported missing to the JCSO a little after 10 p.m. on Saturday when he had not returned home from riding his bicycle.

According to JCSO, deputies are searching for Blanford in the Smith Valley area and his friends' homes, where he typically visits while riding his bike.

The 15-year-old is described as a white male who is 5-foot 9-inches and 210 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray champion hoodie, gray Nike sweat pants and glasses.

He was additionally last seen riding a purple BMX bicycle.

If anyone has information on Blanford's whereabouts, they're asked to call the Johnson County Communications Center at 317-346-6336.