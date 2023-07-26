Kia's and Hyundai's continue to be targeted, making it tough on insurance

INDIANAPOLIS — Kia's and Hyundai's are a hot commodity for thieves right now.

Imagine walking to your car in a parking garage only to find a busted window and the ignition ripped.

IMPD records show it happened to a man early Wednesday morning at the Pulliam garage downtown.

The man says a steering wheel lock saved his car from becoming another stolen Kia in Indianapolis.

Police say Kia and Hyundai thefts account for at least 25% of all stolen vehicles across the city this year.

"I went outside and my car was just gone. There was absolutely nothing there," said Kimberly Bannister.

Bannister reported her Hyundai stolen in June.

"They ripped out my ignition and smashed out my rear window and my rear passenger window," said Bannister. "I am someone who relies on my vehicle for a lot of things. My job requires my vehicle — Talk about violated. I've never had something like this happen before."

Her car was found hours later and taken to the IMPD impound lot.

"When they let me see my car, it was parked between multiple Hyundai's. There were multiple. I was very fortunate that mine wasn't as smashed up as some of the others I saw and I was able to drive it off the lot itself," said Bannister.

But it still cost her hundreds of dollars.

"If you have a police report, they have a waiver of 5 days of storage but I was never notified until a week later. I ended up paying $200 out of my own pocket for two days of storage fees," said Bannister.

The state and nationwide vandals are also making it difficult for new Kia and Hyundai drivers of 2015 to 2021 models to get insurance. Those already covered are paying more.

"This has been a big issue for months for Kia and Hyundai drivers. Basically, what's happening is the theft rate for these certain models are so high. There are name brand insurers who are unwilling to take on new customers who have these certain models," said Michael Barry, Insurance Information Institute Chief Communications Officer.

Barry says dozens of auto insurers who find coverage might be paying more than they anticipated. He also says there may be some insurers who decline to take on new policy holders.

Barry encourages those impacted to make sure theft is covered in your insurance policy.

"Theft is covered under optional comprehension policy. Now, 80% of drivers nationwide get this but it is an optional coverage. If you want to protect yourself against a stolen vehicle, go out and purchase the the optional comprehension coverage," said Barry.

Barry also encourages drivers to use Kia and Hyundai's offers to upgrade the software inside of the vehicles for free and get a steering wheel lock from local law enforcement.

