KOKOMO — The Kokomo Fire Department is continuing their investigation into a string of fires in the city over the weekend.

According to the department there were multiple vehicle fires on West Mulberry, North Webster, West Jackson, North Wabash and West Jefferson.

There was also a structure fire on West Taylor.

Thankfully there were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kokomo Fire Department at 765-457-2636.