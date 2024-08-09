Kokomo man found dead by kayakers in Kokomo Reservoir Park

KOKOMO — A 37-year-old man was found dead earlier this week by two kayakers in the water near Kokomo Reservoir Park.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, the kayakers informed an Indiana DNR officer about an unresponsive person in the water near the Kokomo Reservoir Park.

On Thursday, the person found was identified as 37-year-old Austin Tooley of Kokomo.

An autopsy was conducted yesterday afternoon by a forensic pathologist at the Howard County Coroner's Office. The cause and manner of death are pending final lab and toxicology results.

The case remains under investigation.

