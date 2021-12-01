Watch
Kokomo Police investigating man's disappearance

Jeffrey Todd was last seen October 29
Provided by Kokomo Police
Posted at 10:36 PM, Nov 30, 2021
KOKOMO — Kokomo Police say they are actively investigating the disappearance of a man who hasn't been seen in more than a month.

Jeffrey Todd, 54, was last seen on the night of October 29 walking east from the 900 block of Cornell Road. He was wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt.

He was reported missing on November 1 and police say his family believes he may be a danger to himself and in need of medical treatment.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or brood@cityofkokomo.org . You can also call the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. 

You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.

