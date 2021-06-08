Lafayette police investigating after man found dead inside home

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette police officers are investigating after a man was found dead inside a house Monday morning.

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded around 11 a.m. Monday to the 2200 block of Schuyler Avenue, Lt. Randy Sherer said in a news release.

Police spoke with a 30-year-old man who was detained while officers obtained a search warrant after a person was reported to be dead inside the home. During the search, officers found 49-year-old Brian Duvall, who was pronounced deceased.

There were no signs of trauma on Duvall's body and the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office is investigating his cause of death.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on charges of false informing, obstruction of justice, failure to report a dead body and serious violent felon in possession of a handgun. The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office will determine formal charges.

Anyone with information should contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or through the anonymous WETIP Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.