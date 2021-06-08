Watch
NewsPublic Safety

Actions

Lafayette police investigating after man found dead inside home

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by: City of Lafayette
Lafayette Police.PNG
Posted at 12:40 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 12:40:57-04

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette police officers are investigating after a man was found dead inside a house Monday morning.

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded around 11 a.m. Monday to the 2200 block of Schuyler Avenue, Lt. Randy Sherer said in a news release.

Police spoke with a 30-year-old man who was detained while officers obtained a search warrant after a person was reported to be dead inside the home. During the search, officers found 49-year-old Brian Duvall, who was pronounced deceased.

There were no signs of trauma on Duvall's body and the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office is investigating his cause of death.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on charges of false informing, obstruction of justice, failure to report a dead body and serious violent felon in possession of a handgun. The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office will determine formal charges.

Anyone with information should contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or through the anonymous WETIP Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!