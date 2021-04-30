Watch
Large fire breaks out at Indianapolis recycling facility

The fire started Friday afternoon at a facility on Holt Road
Photo provided/Otis Jones WRTV
Posted at 5:55 PM, Apr 30, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A large fire at a recycling facility led to an enormous plume of smoke on the city's southwest side Friday afternoon.

Several fire departments including Speedway, Wayne Township and IFD were called to the scene at Omni Source Recycling, on S. Holt Road.

A cause for the blaze or any injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more details become available.

