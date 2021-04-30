Large fire breaks out at Indianapolis recycling facility

INDIANAPOLIS — A large fire at a recycling facility led to an enormous plume of smoke on the city's southwest side Friday afternoon.

Several fire departments including Speedway, Wayne Township and IFD were called to the scene at Omni Source Recycling, on S. Holt Road.

A cause for the blaze or any injuries is unknown at this time.

The Omni Source fire is all the more difficult due to the wind-driven effect feeding oxygen to the fire & pushing smoke obscuring areas burning.The battle continues @IFD_NEWS @IndianapolisIN_ @SPEEDWAYFIRE @Decaturtwpfire @Waynetwpfire @Speedway_IN @SpdwyTownTalk pic.twitter.com/EOd4m2mVOa — Speedway Fire Dept. (@SPEEDWAYFIRE) April 30, 2021

This is a developing story.