Late night crash claims three lives in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY — The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Saturday night crash killed three people.

Deputies say a vehicle driven by Amanda Armstrong of Kokomo was traveling south on US 421 and County Road 350 South around 11:30 p.m. when she crossed the center line and hit two cars.

One of those cars rolled over, and the other, which was hit head-on, caught fire as a result of the impact.

Armstrong, as well as the two people in the third vehicle - Jackie Burgin, 69 and Shirley Burgin, 66, both of Frankfort, died at the scene.

"Overnight, I, along with dozens of fellow first responders came upon yet another tragic and preventable scene. Words simply fail to describe the heartbreak caused by the actions that took place here tonight," Sheriff Rich Kelly said in a news release. "The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Chaplains will be available to anyone in need of their services in the days and weeks to come. If you are out enjoying the festivities of the holiday, celebrate responsibly. PLEASE, don’t drink and drive!”

Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

