Law enforcement searching for murder suspect mistakenly released from Marion County jail

WRTV
Posted at 1:29 PM, Sep 19, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a murder suspect mistakenly released from the Marion County jail last week.

Kevin Mason, 28, is a murder suspect from Minnesota who was accidentally released from the Adult Detention Center on Sept. 13.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Mason was mistakenly released by a civilian staff member who has since been fired.

Mason is connected to a fatal shooting in Minneapolis in 2021.

Mason is described as 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds with a cross tattoo under his left eye. He also has a chest tattoo reading "SUB" and a neck tattoo. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information, including additional details and tips, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Officials are also urging Mason to turn himself in.

If you see Mason, call 911 immediately.

