Lawrence PD officer suffers minor injuries after chase ends in crash on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — An overnight police chase that started in Lawrence ended in a serious crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis Friday morning.

According to Lawrence police on the scene, a chase started in Lawrence and ended in a violent crash that sent a Lawrence PD officer to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The chase began near Pendleton Pike and Sunnyside Road and ended on Binford Boulevard.

Two passengers of the car being chased exited their vehicle on foot from the crash and were not immediately detained.

A third driver involved did not suffer serious injuries.

