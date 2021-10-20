Lebanon BP gas station employee dies after intentionally setting fire, investigators say

LEBANON — An employee who intentionally set a fire at a BP gas station last week in Lebanon has died, fire investigators said Wednesday.

The Lebanon Fire Department responded to the fire at 1:57 a.m. Oct. 13 at the gas station located in the 1900 block of Indianapolis Avenue. Crews found the exterior of the gas station on fire with propane tanks burning in the parking lot.

Fire investigators determined Karmbir Singh, an employee, intentionally set the fire, according to a news release from the Lebanon Fire Department.

Investigators said video footage showed Singh “soaking several items in gasoline,” which were used to start the fire.

"Mr. Singh was the only individual present at the time of the fire,” the news release said.

Investigators were unable to interview Singh due to the severity of his injuries. He died Sunday morning at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, according to the fire department.

The BP station was closed following the fire due to damage to the electrical system and the interior of the building.