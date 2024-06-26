Watch Now
Local disaster emergency declaration announced for Monroe County after storms cause severe damage

Posted at 10:23 PM, Jun 25, 2024

MONROE COUNTY — A local disaster declaration was declared for Monroe County on Tuesday night due to widespread damage from storms across the county.

According to the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency, severe storms, high speed winds and widespread power outages have impacted residents.

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners declared the local disaster emergency at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

“All public offices and employees of Monroe County are hereby directed to exercise the utmost diligence in the discharge of duties required of them for the duration of the emergency and in execution of emergency laws, regulations and directives,” the Monroe County EMA said.

The agency says all residents should comply with public officials while cleanup and emergency operations are underway.

The local disaster declaration will remain in effect for seven days.

To report structural damage to any homes or buildings, residents should call 211 or 866-211-9966 or click here.

Anyone who is in need of sheltering assistance should reach out to the EMA at justinbaker@co.monroe.in.us or 812-349-2546.

