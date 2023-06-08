Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Local fisherman finds car inside Boone County pond, body found inside

DNR.PNG
Photo by: Indiana DNR
DNR.PNG
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 13:10:57-04

BOONE COUNTY — A man was recovered from a submerged vehicle in a Boone County pond on Wednesday.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, a local fisherman called 911 after seeing a submerged vehicle inside a pong near US 52 and County Road 700 N.

Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officers and dive team members assisted the Boone County Sheriff's Office is extracting the vehicle from the pond.

Inside the car, responders found an adult male in the driver's seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE