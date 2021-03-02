Menu

Logansport woman dies in crash involving semi on U.S. 35

Gerald Marcelo
Posted at 7:48 AM, Mar 02, 2021
CASS COUNTY — A Logansport woman died Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving her car and a semi-tractor trailer, police said.

Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to U.S. 35 near the intersection with U.S. 24 before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators believe Jamie Pay, 24, was driving southbound on U.S. 35 when she struck the back of a semi-tractor trailer. Witnesses told the sheriff's office the semi driver was backing up with his hazard lights in an attempt to turn eastbound onto U.S. 24.

Medics pronounced Pay dead at the scene. The semi driver was not injured.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 574-753-7800.

