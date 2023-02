INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was hit by a driver Monday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 4400 block of N Shadeland Ave.

IMPD says according to preliminary information, the man was walking in the middle of the road when he was hit.

The man is in critical condition at the hospital.

Police say the driver was no longer on scene and no suspect vehicle information is available at this time.