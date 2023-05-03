Man dies after being struck on lawn mower in Madison County overnight

MADISON COUNTY — A 56-year-old man died Wednesday morning when his lawn mower was struck in the 3000 block of E. State Road 236 in Madison County.

The man, Bradley Swigeart, of Middletown, was struck on his zero turn lawn mower while traveling east bound.

The lawn mower was struck by a 57-year-old Anderson woman driving a 2013 Dodge Caravan.

After the collision, both the van and the lawn mower burst into flames, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Preliminary investigation found the lawn mower did not have lights, which may have been a factor in the crash.

Swigeart died at the scene. The woman was taken to Community Hospital in Anderson, where she was treated and released, according to the sheriff's office.

Toxicology tests were done and the crash investigation remains ongoing.