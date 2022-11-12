Man dies after fire at Bloomington assisted living community

BLOOMINGTON — The Monroe County Coroner says one man died from his injuries after a fire at a Bloomington assisted living community.

The fire happened Saturday morning at Evergreen Village, located off of S. Heirloom Drive.

Coroner Joani Stalcup identified the man as Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington.

Harper's cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results. The autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.

According to its website, Evergreen Village consists of a three story building with 115 studio and one-bedroom apartments. It opened in 2018.

Stalcup says the Indiana State Fire Marshal's office is also investigating the death.

WRTV has reached out to the management company of Evergreen Village for comment.