Man dies in ATV accident in Sullivan County

Posted at 2:11 PM, Nov 14, 2021
SULLIVAN COUNTY — A man has died following an ATV accident Saturday afternoon in Sullivan County.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. when the Sullivan County Sheriff's dispatch was notified of an ATV accident in a wooded area west of Hymera.

When they arrived at the scene, emergency crews discovered the driver had died as a result of his injuries.

At this time, officials say the incident appeared to be an accident with no indications of foul play.

Since the accident involved an off-road vehicle, Indiana Conservation Officers are now leading the investigation.

