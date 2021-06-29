Watch
Man drowns after vehicle submerges in a private pond in Madison County

WRTV/SHea Goodpaster
The Madison County Sheriff's Department is investigating a drowning death after a vehicle was reported into a private pond on Tuesday, Jun. 29, 2021.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 11:43:47-04

MADISON CO. — A man is dead after he allegedly swam back to a vehicle submerged underwater in a private pond on Tuesday morning, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to the 5200 block of South County Road 450 East on reports of a vehicle possibly submerged in a private pond around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. A vehicle that contained two men had driven into the pond, just southeast of Anderson.

According to Mjr. Joey Cole, the two men had swum to safety at the bank of the pond, however, one of them swam back to the vehicle to get some unknown items. When deputies arrived, that man's body was "visible but not moving" and he was pronounced dead by rescuers who pulled him from the vehicle at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation even though investigators say the surviving victim is not cooperating.

The identity of the drowning victim will be released at a later time.

WRTV Digital Executive Producer Katie Cox contributed to this report.

