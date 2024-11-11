Man found dead at Planet Fitness in Greenwood, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found dead at a Planet Fitness on the south side of Indianapolis on Monday.

Officers responded to the 8700 block of Hardegan Street, which is the address for Planet Fitness, for a death investigation just before 9 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male’s body. Police have not disclosed where the body was found or the events leading up to the discovery.

The investigation is still ongoing, IMPD says.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity once his family is notified.

This is a developing story.