Man shot by Noblesville police officer transported to Indianapolis hospital

NOBLESVILLE — A man shot by a Noblesville Police Department officer Wednesday morning has been transported to an Indianapolis hospital, police said.

Officers with the Noblesville Police Department responded to a home in the 600 block of South 5th Street at 5:22 a.m. on an "unknown call for police," according to Lt. Bruce Barnes.

Barnes said officers arrived a short time later but were unable to get a response from anyone in the house. Shortly after, police heard yelling coming from the west and saw a man and his girlfriend walking back towards the house.

A Noblesville police officer then shot the man, who was transported to Methodist Hospital. Police have not explained the circumstances about what led to the shooting or released the man's condition.

No other information has been provided.

This story will be updated.