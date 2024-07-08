Man jumps into river to rescue drowning teen in Bartholomew County

COLUMBUS — A 29-year-old man is credited with saving a teenager struggling to swim in the east fork of the White River on Sunday.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters and EMTs from their department were dispatched to the east fork of the White River near Mill Race Park around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday on the report of a distressed swimmer.

There, crews found two people in the water just north of the boat ramp at Mill Race Park.

Using an inflatable rescue boat, crews were able to rescue a 29-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy.

Preliminary investigation found the man, who Columbus Fire Department did not name, had jumped into the water to rescue the teen after hearing him scream for help.

The man jumped into the water near the confluence of the Driftwood River and the Flatrock River and attempted to bring the teen to the river bank. Due to the steep climb out, the pair were stuck in the water.

According to Columbus FD, the teen had been swimming alone in the water.

Officials encourage those swimming in rivers to never swim alone and consider using flotation devices.