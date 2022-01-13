Man killed in crash on I-69/SR 37 near Johnson and Morgan county line

WAVERLY — One man died in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 69/State Road 37 northbound near the Johnson and Morgan county line.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of I-69/SR 37 and Banta Road.

Bargersville Fire Department Deputy Chief Michael Pruitt said the driver of the pickup truck was stopped at a temporary stoplight. The semi driver did not realize the pickup was stopped before the crash occurred, he said.

“Unfortunately, the gentleman that was driving the pickup truck lost his life,” Pruitt said.

The Bargersville Fire Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police responded to the crash.

The northbound lanes of I-69/SR 37 were shut down for several hours following the crash.