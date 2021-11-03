Watch
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Broad Ripple Avenue early Wednesday

WRTV photo/Eldon Wheeler
A man died in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Broad Ripple Avenue and Primrose Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Posted at 6:51 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 06:51:29-04

BROAD RIPPLE — A man died in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday outside the front entrance to Broad Ripple Park.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Broad Ripple Avenue and Primrose Avenue.

The driver, who has not been publicly identified, was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police believe the driver was speeding at the time of the crash when his vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole.


