Man killed, officer injured in exchange of gunfire at house in White County

WOLCOTT — A man was killed and a town marshal was injured in an exchange of gunfire at a house in White County, police said.

Indiana State Police is investigating the incident that occurred around 9:20 p.m. in the 400 block of West Anderson Street in Wolcott, according to a news release from ISP.

Deputies with the White County Sheriff's Department, the Monon town marshal and a Wolcott deputy town marshal went to the house to serve an arrest warrant on Perry Boyd, 56, of Wolcott.

ISP said Boyd went inside the house when law enforcement arrived and an exchange of gunfire occurred after deputies followed him inside.

Both Boyd and a Wolcott town marshal were shot. Medics transported Boyd to a hospital in Monticello where he died from his injuries. The Wolcott town marshall, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital in Lafayette with non-life-threatening injuries.

Indiana State Police will transfer the case to the White County Prosecutor's Office after its criminal investigation is complete.