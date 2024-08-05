Watch Now
Man, pregnant teen struck by lightning in Jennings County

Wendy Witzig
JENNINGS COUNTY — An 18-year-old man and a pregnant teen are recovering after being struck by lightning over the weekend in Jennings County.

Deputies with the Jennings County Sheriff's Office were called to Country Squire Lakes in reference to two people being struck by lightning.

At the scene, deputies found the man and the teen — who is 9 months pregnant.

According to the sheriff's office, the pair was inside a tent outside of their residence when they by both struck.

As of Sunday night, the pair were said to be in serious, but stable condition and the baby was said to be "ok".

