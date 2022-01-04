Watch
Man rescued from retention pond on Indianapolis' south side in critical condition

WRTV photo/Eldon Wheeler
First responders rescue a man from a retention pond near the Mucky Duck Pub in the 4400 block of Southport Crossing Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Posted at 7:11 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 07:26:48-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hospitalized early Tuesday after police rescued him from a retention pond on the south side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 12:45 a.m. to the Mucky Duck Pub in the 4400 block of Southport Crossing Drive after a caller told dispatchers a man was swimming in the pond and having trouble staying afloat.

An IMPD officer jumped into the pond and pulled the man out.

Police said paramedics worked to get the man conscious before transporting him to an area hospital in critical condition.

The air temperature at the time of the incident was 23 degrees.

Police are not sure why the man was in the water.

