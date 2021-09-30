Man's body found in trash refuse, investigation underway

LAWRENCE — Authorities are investigating after a man's body was found in the refuse at Ray's Trash Thursday morning.

Police say the body was found around 9:15 a.m. when they were transferring trash from the truck.

It is unknown exactly where the body came from or when it was picked up, but police say it was likely picked up on a route within the last 24 hours.

The cause of death is under investigation and the coroner will determine the exact cause of death.

Ray’s is located in the 10000 block of East 56th Street.