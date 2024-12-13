Marion County hospitals to restrict visitors under 18 or those with symptoms of illnesses

MARION COUNTY — Marion County hospitals will soon restrict visitors due to increased respiratory viruses.

The Marion County Public Health Department says the restrictions will begin the week of Dec. 16, 2024.

There will be no visitors allowed with symptoms of illness such as:



Fever

Cough

Headache

Muscle and joint pain

Sore throat

Runny nose



There will also be no visitors under 18 years old allowed.

“The restrictions are designed to help protect the most vulnerable patients from these viruses,” MCPHD said in a statement. “As with any time of the year, a visitor who is not feeling well should stay home.”

The department also said masks will be required for hospital guests.

The following hospitals will implement the restrictions:



Community Health Network hospitals

Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Ascension St. Vincent

Indiana University Health

Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital

Exceptions will be allowed for those who are visiting end-of-life care patients. Visitors should check the hospital’s website or call the facility for more information on restrictions and exceptions.

