Martinsville man riding bicycle killed in early-morning crash

MARTINSVILLE — A 28-year-old Martinsville man died early Friday when he was struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle in Morgan County, police said.

The crash occurred just after 2:15 a.m. on State Road 67 at the intersection of the State Road 39 south junction, according Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers.

Investigators learned Dennis Hiser, 67, of Indianapolis, was driving southbound in the left lane of State Road 67 in a 2011 Kia Sorento when he struck Jayson Hamilton, 28, of Martinsville, who was riding a bicycle westbound on State Road 39.

Myers said Hiser reportedly had the green light when the crash occurred. Medics pronounced Hamilton dead at the scene.

Police do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash, and Hiser submitted to a blood draw. Indiana State Police are assisting with the investigation by reconstructing the crash.

Myers said the investigation will be submitted to the Morgan County Prosecutor's Office for review when it is complete.

The Martinsville Police Department, Martinsville Fire Department, Morgan County EMS and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.