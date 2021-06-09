Watch
MCSO: Four officers disciplined after stabbing death of inmate

Posted at 2:40 PM, Jun 09, 2021
2021-06-09

INDIANAPOLIS — After an internal investigation into the death of a Marion County Jail inmate last year, four employees were disciplined for policy violations, according to the the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

James Smith, 51, of Sullivan County, was found unresponsive in October 2020 after apparently being stabbed by another inmate.

According to the sheriff's office, one jail control operator, a civilian position that assists deputies in monitoring jail operations, was ordered to receive remedial training. Two detention deputies were suspended without pay for eight hours, and another deputy was suspended without pay for sixteen hours.

Internal Affairs investigators found that all four employees did not complete inmate wellness checks in the minimum intervals required by policy.

It was not determined these policy violations were the proximate cause of Mr. Smith’s death, according to MCSO.

