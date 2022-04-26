Missing 17-year-old Indianapolis girl believed to be in danger

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a 17-year-old Indianapolis girl who was last seen on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Alexia Forte, 17, was last seen on Sunday, April 24 in the area of the 6400 block of 14th St.

Police say Forte was last known to be driving a white 2008 Mazda 4-door pictured below.

Detectives believe Forte may be in danger, according to a press release issued by IMPD.

If you know of Forte's location or where she may be, please call 911 immediately.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards. This release may be updated as more information becomes available. Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.

