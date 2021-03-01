Missing 2-year-old Indianapolis girl found and is safe

UPDATE: The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Monday evening said a missing 2-year-old girl was found safe and is back with her mother.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 2-year-old girl.

According to a report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, missing persons detectives are looking for Royalty White, 2.

Police said Royalty is approximately 1 foot tall and weighs 20 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators said Royalty was taken by her father, Andre White, on Monday.

According to police, White also took the mother's 2007 white Hyundai Santa Fe with expired temporary tags in the rear window. Police said White can only have supervised visitation with Royalty.

Anyone with information on Royalty's whereabouts is asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).