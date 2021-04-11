Missing 74-year-old Indianapolis man found safe, IMPD says

UPDATE, 6:40 p.m.: The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a missing 74-year-old man has been found safe. The original story is below.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for help finding a missing 74-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia.

The man was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of North Harding Street, according to a news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the man stands 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Along with schizophrenia, the man has symptoms of dementia, IMPD said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.