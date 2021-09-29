Missing Harrison County teen and his dog found dead off Interstate 64

HARRISON COUNTY — The body of a Southern Indiana teenager who was missing for a week was found Tuesday, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

Jacob McCarthy, 14, was last seen at 11:15 a.m. at his home in Corydon. The bodies of McCarthy and his German Shepherd dog, Isabella, were found in a wooded area off Interstate 64 near Harrison County Hospital, Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said.

“We ask that each of you pray for Jacob’s father and all those involved in his life,” Smith said in a news release. “This is a devastating time and a hard road that follows for Jacob’s loved ones.”

Police searched the area after a woman reported she might have seen McCarthy walking Isabella westbound along I-64 around 5 p.m. Sept. 21. A business owner later provided security camera footage showing someone walking along the interstate at the same time.

Police detectives do not suspect foul play, but an autopsy will be performed to determine McCarthy’s cause of death, Smith said.