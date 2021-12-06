Missing Indiana woman last seen in San Diego found safe

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 20-year-old Indiana woman who disappeared in San Diego in early November has been found safe.

According to the San Diego Police Department, investigators met with Lateche Norris Saturday and confirmed she was safe.

Detectives verified Norris was not a victim of any crime.

Norris was last seen on November 4 at a 7-Eleven in San Diego’s East Village neighborhood.

On November 5, Norris’ mother, Cheryll Walker said Norris called her in distress and said she got into an argument with her boyfriend the night before. Norris’ family reported her missing on November 9.

On December 2, the San Diego Police Department released a surveillance video of Norris and Smith walking around the 7-Eleven store near Petco Park the night before Norris was last heard from.