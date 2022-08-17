Missing Indianapolis man is found, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A man previously reported missing has been found and is safe, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Charles Lewis, 32, has last been seen about 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Lewis was described as 6'2" and weighs 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police thanked the public for their assisting in helping find Lewis.
