Missing Indianapolis man is found, police say

Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department
Posted at 9:45 PM, Aug 16, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A man previously reported missing has been found and is safe, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Charles Lewis, 32, has last been seen about 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lewis was described as 6'2" and weighs 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police thanked the public for their assisting in helping find Lewis.

