More than 200,000 Indiana Medicaid members possibly exposed in CareSource data breach

INDIANAPOLIS — A large data breach could have an impact on more than 200,000 Hoosiers on Medicaid.

CareSource, the entity that manages software for the Indiana Family and Social Services Adminstration (FSSA), suffered a data breach in May that may have exposed personal information of 212,193 Indiana Medicaid member.

The information includes names, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, gender, medical conditions, diagnoses, medications, allergies, health conditions, member ID and plan name.

The breach occurred in the MOVEit application used by CareSource. The MOVEit application breach affected companies and organizations worldwide and occurred in late May.

According to Indiana FSSA, CareSource immediately remediated the breach. CareSource notified FSSA and is contacting all Medicaid members affected with information and options for credit monitoring.

Indiana FSSA requests members needing more information to contact CareSource at 1-866-764-7020 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET.

