Morgan County fire kills 1, hospitalizes another

MORGAN COUNTY — A person died over the weekend in Morgan County after a home fire broke out.

According to the Martinsville Fire Department, dispatch called crews to the 200 block of Arthur Road, which is southwest of Paragon, during the morning hours of Sunday.

When Martinsville FD crews arrived, the Paragon Volunteer Fire Company was already working to bring an end to the fire in the log cabin type home.

While battling the fire, a person was located and transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. Their condition is unknown at the time of publishing this article.

A second person was found after the fire was extinguished. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Martinsville Fire Department, the cause of the fire is under investigaton.