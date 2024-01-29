Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Morgan County fire kills 1, hospitalizes another

Morgan County Fire.jpg
Martinsville Fire Department
Morgan County Fire.jpg
Posted at 7:20 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 07:20:02-05

MORGAN COUNTY — A person died over the weekend in Morgan County after a home fire broke out.

According to the Martinsville Fire Department, dispatch called crews to the 200 block of Arthur Road, which is southwest of Paragon, during the morning hours of Sunday.

When Martinsville FD crews arrived, the Paragon Volunteer Fire Company was already working to bring an end to the fire in the log cabin type home.

While battling the fire, a person was located and transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. Their condition is unknown at the time of publishing this article.

A second person was found after the fire was extinguished. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Martinsville Fire Department, the cause of the fire is under investigaton.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!