Mother dies, 5 children injured in crash on Interstate 64 in southwestern Indiana

POSEY COUNTY — An Evansville woman was killed and five of her children were injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday night on Interstate 64 in Posey County.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. at mile-marker 3 on I-64, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

Whitney Steverson, 32, of Evansville, was driving eastbound in a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck in the right lane of I-64 when she swerved into the passing lane and toward the median to avoid rear-ending another vehicle. State police said Steverson attempted to steer away from the median, but overcorrected.

Her vehicle crossed both eastbound lanes, left the roadway on the south side, rolled and came to rest on its side. Steverson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of her children, an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old, were transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville with non-life threatening injuries. Medics took two other children, an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old, to Deaconess Midtown Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Responders originally took Steverson's 3-year-old child to Deaconess Midtown Hospital, but she was later transported to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.