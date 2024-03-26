Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Motorcyclist dead after crashing into fence on far east side

Ambulance
WRTV
Ambulance
Posted at 7:11 AM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 07:11:45-04

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is continuing the investigate what led to a motorcylist striking a fence and dying just after midnight on Tuesday.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of E. 30th Street and Pawnee Drive for a crash involving a motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation at the scene found a motorcyclist traveling east on E. 30th Street went down on its side and slid off the road for an unknown reason.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and struck a fence, according to police.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!