Motorcyclist killed in crash at 38th Street and North Michigan Road

INDIANAPOLIS — A man riding a motorcycle died in a crash late Tuesday on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of 38th Street and North Michigan Road, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The man, who has not been identified, was among a group of other motorcyclists when he rear-ended a vehicle just west of the intersection.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

